U16 AAA: Armada, Kings continue winning ways to kick off 2025

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Kings Hockey Club and Basin Armada have continued their winning ways right out of the holiday break in the N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League.

The Armada earned a pair of wins on the weekend over the Buccaneers 7-4 and then the Voyageurs 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Sackville/East Hants-based Kings picked up a 3-1 win over the Thunder from Truro.

That game was played in West Hants.

Now the N.S. U16 AAA teams get focused on the Ice Jam tournament this week, starting Wednesday.

For the Armada, Liam Conlon of Windsor Junction scored a hat trick to power his team to the victory at the St. Margaret’s Arena on Saturday Jan. 4.

He also added an assist.

Carson MacDonald scored twice, while single tallies were put in the net of the sticks of Alex Damczyk of Fall River and Ben McCormack.

Assists went to Espen Simensen and Sam Bassil with two each.

Credited with single helpers were Mccormack; Cooper Makinen; MJ Bottomley; and Ethan Burgess.

Holdon Kogon earned the goaltending win stopping 27 of 31 shots.

On Sunday morning Jan. 5, MJ Bottomley scored twice and Sullivan Sherry was solid in goal to get the 3-1 win.

Liam Conlon also scored for the victors.

Bottomley, Conlon, and Sebastian Hum had assists in the win.

Loghan Wallace was tagged with the loss in the Voyageurs net, stopping 29 of 32 pucks he faced.

The Kings used goals from four different players to pick up the 4-2 win over the Thunder.

The game was played at the West Hants Sports Complex in Windsor.

It was the team’s lone game on the weekend, as they prepare for the Cleves Source for Sports Ice Jam.

It will be taking place at the East Hants Sportsplex and the Greenfoot Energy Center in Bedford.

Ben Fraser, Jayden Weston, Jackson Orchard of Lantz shorthanded, and Joel Verge turned the red light on.

Assists went to Orchard; Jordan Jackman; Jace Maclean; Cam Urquhart; Matt Thompson; and Braden Martin.

Joe Saunders stopped 29 of 31 pucks that were fired at him by the Thunder.