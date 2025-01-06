LANTZ: The TASA Ducks blew open a close game by scoring five times in the second period en route to a 6-3 win over the East Hants Penguins on Sunday afternoon Jan. 5.

The Central Minor Hockey League U-13 AAA league game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens scored two early goals on one of the top teams in the league and kept them at bay for the most part until the second period.

That’s when penalty trouble—some of the calls being borderline by the game’s officials–caught up to the East Hants squad, which has a player on it from Waverley.

(Healey photo)

Jackson Webb, Jackson Forster, and Bentley Myers each scored for the host Penguins, who are second last in the league.

Nathan Norris and Nash Garden had assists in the game.

Mason Boyd suffered the goaltending loss in goal.

TASA scored four power-play goals in the contest.

East Hants had 20 penalty minutes called to them, compared to the six penalty minutes assessed to TASA.

A shot on goal by East Hants. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

An East Hants Penguin flies up the ice. (Healey photo)

Jackson Webb comes in to the TASA net with the puck and fires it to the back of the net. (Healey photo)