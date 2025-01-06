Sudden suspicious death in Bible Hill being investigated

BIBLE HILL: RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime unit (NEN MCU) is investigating a suspicious sudden death in Bible Hill.

On January 3 at approximately 9:30 am, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a home on Bomber Dr. as part of a wellbeing check.

At the location they found a deceased 42-year-old woman and an unconscious man.

The unconscious man was transported to hospital, police said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investigation is being led by the NEN MCU and is being supported by the Colchester County District RCMP, Truro Police Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

There is no evidence at this time to suggest a risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NEN MCU at 902-896-5060 and reference file number 2025-10877.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.