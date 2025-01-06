LANTZ: The Prime Minister announcing his resignation allows the federal party a reset, said the MP for Kings-Hants.

Kody Blois was speaking to The Laker in an afternoon phone interview asking about his reaction to the announcement that was made hours earlier by Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau announced the long-awaited and sought after decision at Rideau Cottage, his official residence, on a chilly Monday morning Jan. 6.

He became Liberal leader in 2013 and prime minister in the fall of 2015.

Trudeau said over the holidays he took time to reflect and told his children on Sunday night at dinner of his decision to leave the country’s top job.

Blois said besides announcing he was stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party and PM when a new leader has been chosen, Parliament will be Prorogued until March 24. He was part of the Atlantic Liberal Caucus that wrote a letter encouraging Trudeau to resign.

“There will have to be a speech from the throne, as I understand it, either on that day or perhaps March 26,” said Blois. “The speech from the throne is a confidence vote, and so, the first opportunity that the opposition parties will have to bring down the government won’t be until late March.”

“Whoever becomes the new leader in the interim will have a short window, but we’ll have an opportunity to present their vision of what they would like to do for the country and parties will vote on that.

“If a majority of the MPs vote against the speech from the throne, then we’ll be going into an election.”

He said that he thought Trudeau managed himself with an incredible amount of dignity and grace during his press conference announcing his resignation.

“He explained that he had done his reflection over the Christmas break, and had explained that there was a desire and elements within the Liberal caucus for him to step down and that he needed to have a unified party behind him,” said Blois.

“Ultimately it wasn’t there but I thought the way he handled himself today was demonstrative of the way that he’s tried to handle himself over the past nine years. “

Blois was asked what this means for residents in Kings-Hants, Canadians, and the party in general.

“It allows us as a Liberal party to open a process to ask ourselves what should the Liberal Party stand for in 2025? What are the things that we can present to Canadians as having the best vision and still being the best vehicle to support them in an uncertain world.”

He said we’re two weeks from a Trump inauguration in the United States, which will bring some level of instability, especially with the suggestion of a 25% tariff on Canadian imports into the United States.

“This gives us an opportunity as a party to allow people who may want to step up to put their ideas into action and have the idea be scrutinized by Liberals across the country.

“It also allows Canadians to be a part of that process and to ultimately decide on who would be the best person to lead us into the next election as the Liberal Party.”

“I think on those counts we have a tremendous opportunity I think to engage Canadians and to come out with a vision that will be in contrast to Mr. (Pierre) Poilievre’s.”

Blois said for his part, he is excited to continue to work hard for those in Kings-Hants. He does not intend to be leader of the party.

“I’m focused on the good people of Kings-Hants, and that’s where I’ll keep my focus,” he said.

“I’ll focus on being a good Member of Parliament here in Nova Scotia and trying to contribute into the national discussion.

“I will certainly have to make choices around who I may support, but I’m proud of the work I’m doing locally, and I’m going to keep my focus there.”

We reached Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson for comment but did not hear back before posting this story.