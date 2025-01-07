HALIFAX STANFIELD: The new Standby Lot at Halifax Stanfield International Airport is now open.

Located by the Tim Hortons at the Airport, the aim is to allow drivers to wait for free at the Standby Lot until their passengers have collected their bags and are ready to be picked up at the terminal.

The Standby Lot (also known as a cell phone lot) is conveniently located next to Tim Hortons at 311 Bell Blvd.

Drivers are encouraged to wait at the Standby Lot until their passengers have collected their bags and have contacted them that they are ready to be picked up at the terminal.

Among some of the lot usage as HSIA indicated on their website:

The maximum wait time is 45 minutes, and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vehicles left unattended may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Halifax International Airport Authority does not assume any liability for vehicles or their contents.

Commercial vehicles (except rideshare) are not permitted.

To promote environmental sustainability, drivers are asked not to leave their vehicles idling.

Please follow all traffic control signage when entering and exiting the Standby Lot. Vehicles exiting the shared driveway for Tim Hortons and the Standby Lot must turn right onto Bell Blvd.

Here is how it works:

Drivers can park and wait in the Standby Lot at no cost until their passengers are ready to be picked up at the terminal.

The lot can be accessed by following the wayfinding signage present along Bell Blvd when arriving at the airport or following the signage beginning at the pick-up area if passengers are not yet ready.

Arriving passengers can contact their driver after claiming their luggage and waiting on the curb at the passenger pick-up area.

The driver can then leave the Standby Lot, exit right onto Bell Blvd., pull up to the designated passenger pick-up area, collect their waiting party, and be on their way.

Drivers should note that the passenger pick-up area is for on-time loading only, and waiting at the curb is not permitted.

The airport says following these steps will ensure a seamless travel experience while helping to reduce congestion at the curb.