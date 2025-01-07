Archibald named Sports Impact female athlete winner for December

FALL RIVER: A Fall River cross country skiier has been named a Sport Impact athlete of the month by Sport Nova Scotia.

Emma Archibald earned the accolades as the Cleve’s Source for Sports Female Athlete Sport Impact award recipient for her recent performance at the Nordiq Canada Para Nordic Continental Cup Races in Canmore, Alberta.

It was nothing short of inspirational.

Despite stiff competition, she clinched the bronze in the women’s 10k free-standing race, a testament to her skill and determination.

Archibald’s achievements go beyond this race.

She is a trailblazer for para-Nordic cross-country skiing in Nova Scotia, being the first para-nordic Nova Scotia skier to be a member of the National Para Nordic World Cup Team, the 2024-25 Development Para-Nordic National Team, and the University of Ottawa Nordiq Team.

The Lockview High alum’s bronze medal is just one of many accolades, including a third-place finish in the FIS Nordic Skiing World Cup.

Geoff Bennett (Volunteer), and Brody MacPherson (Male Athlete), were also honoured.

Bennett’s dedication to the Scotia XC Ski Club’s equipment rental program is truly inspiring.

Last month, Geoff’s commitment was evident as he outfitted skiers of every age from the Scotia XC Ski Club through the loan program, from the littlest skiers trying the sport for the first time to parents and grandmasters.

MacPherson, a swimmer, completed a remarkable sweep of all three short course provincial records, which have stood for decades.

Sport Nova Scotia is a voice for amateur sport that promotes the benefits of health, personal development, and achievement of all participants.

Sport Nova Scotia is a non-profit, non-government organization representing approximately 60 provincial sport organizations and more than 160,000 member Nova Scotians.

For more information about the Cleve’s Source for Sports Impact Awards, please visit sportnovascotia.ca.