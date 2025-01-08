Dartmouth SPCA starting Operation Hit Snooze

Pilot program begins at largest SPCA shelter

in N.S. before it rolls out province-wide

DARTMOUTH: What do you listen to when you need a rest? Do you play ambient noise? ASMR? A podcast?

The answer for the dogs at the Nova Scotia SPCA is a rotation of classical music, reggae music, and audiobooks – a bonus if the protagonist is a dog.



This week the Nova Scotia SPCA launched a pilot program in the Dartmouth shelter called Operation Hit Snooze.

From 11 a.m. until noon each day, the lights in the dog rooms will be dimmed, while music or an audiobook plays, giving the dogs space for a rest. No interruptions for walks, meeting potential adopters, or playtime.

A dog is having a nap. (N.S. SPCA photo)

It’s an important step in reducing the length of stay in shelter.



“Research has shown that shelter dogs who get rest during the day become better suited to their environment,” said Sandra Flemming, Chief of Capital Planning & Senior Operations Advisor.

“The day rest (nap time) helps the dogs display signs of calmer behaviour, making meeting potential adopters a more positive experience for all.”

Well-rested dogs are more alert and responsive, their immune system gets a boost, and like humans, helps their mood regulation, said Dr. Mike Ackerley, DVM Tartan Tails Vet Hospital.

“Sleep benefits dogs in many ways including physical health by allowing muscles time to recover from activity, mental rest, helping to consolidate memories and refresh cognitive functions,” Dr. Ackerley said.

Dr. Ackerley says that on average dogs should sleep 12-14 hours a day, but that will depend on factors such as age, breed, and overall health. Puppies and senior dogs often reach 18 hours a day.

Shelters are workplaces with staff, volunteers, adopters, and many other animals. After a busy morning, this designated rest time will mean they are refreshed and ready to meet their future family. T

he Dartmouth staff are monitoring how the dogs react to their nap time, with a plan to make any changes before rolling it out to all the other shelters in the province.



The Nova Scotia SPCA appreciates potential adopters’ excitement about meeting a dog and everyone’s patience in respecting this downtime during open hours.



As part of this pilot, another enrichment activity to improve the lives of animals in our care will be music played before and after nap time.

Nova Scotians can donate to help make Operation Hit Snooze successful and rolled out to all locations, at www.novascotiaspca.ca/hitsnooze/. Supporters will receive a playlist so they can nap along with our SPCA dogs.