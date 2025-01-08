Hike N.S. hosting guided walk/hike series in HRM

HALIFAX: Here are a couple of PSA’s for Hike Nova Scotia’s Winter Guided Hike & Walk Series, January 15 – 18.

Macdonald bridge to Alderney Landing Hike: January 17, 9:45 AM

Hike Nova Scotia and the Harvard St walk leader present a guided hike on the Macdonald bridge to Alderney Landing trail in Halifax on January 17 at 9:45 AM.

Registration may be required in advance; details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.

Blue Mountain Summit Hike: January 18, 10:00 AM

Hike Nova Scotia and Friends of Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes present a guided hike on the Blue Mountain Summit in Hammonds Plains on January 18 at 10:00 AM.

Registration may be required in advance.

Details at www.hikenovascotia.ca.