EAST HANTS: The East Hants U11 B Penguins have brought home some hardware from a Halifax tournament.

At the Kyle Henneberry Memorial tournament in Halifax, held Dec. 29- Dec. 31, the Pens doubled up Chebucto in the championship game to win it.

The tournament round robin saw the Pens beat South Shore 6-1; then Queens County, also 6-1.

East Hants then beat Chester Ravens also 6-1—something about that score that the Pens liked—before a 4-4 tie with Chebucto.

In the championship final, Brody White and Drax Knockwood each scored twice to lead the offensive spark for the Penguins.

Also scoring was Nate Bonner, Cole Gorman, Jack Ibbotson, and Alexander Falconer.

There were incredible saves from both goalies, Declan Fisher and Lindsey Warner, who shared the game’s goaltending duties for East Hants.

The East Hants U11B Penguins consist of: Declan Fisher, Lindsey Warner, Alec Gillis, Camden Wilson, Casey McKelvie, Caleb Artz, Charlie Flewwelling, Cole Gorman, Drax Knockwood, Alexander Falconer, Jack Ibbotson, Brody White, Kingston Tingley, Theo Bussey, Maverick Maloney, Nate Bonner.

Coaches are: Dean Ibbotson, Adam Gillis, Mark Wilson, Brad Bonner, and Trevor McKelvie.

(All info in this story was provided to The Laker News.)