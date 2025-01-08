Icy roads to blame for several late December mvc’s in Mount Uniacke

MOUNT UNIACKE; Icy roads were to blame for a few motor vehicle collisions on Dec. 29, 2024, on Highway 101 near Mount Uniacke.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP said that in the following two collisions the drivers and passengers involved were lucky to not be injured.

In the first incident at 8:45 a.m., RCMP, EHS, and Uniacke & District Fire responded.

A caller stated that the vehicle driving behind her eastbound on Hwy 101 in Mount Uniacke had just left the roadway and flipped several times.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle and assessed by EHS with no apparent injuries.

“They stated that they lost control due to icy road conditions (several other mvc’s on same stretch of hwy),” said Const. Burns.

“They were extremely lucky to walk away unscathed.”

Just as crews were clearing from this scene, another call came in for another mvc just up Hwy 101.

Officers were informed of a two-vehicle collision eastbound on Hwy 101 in Mount Uniacke.

The call for this came in at 9:11 a.m.

“The driver of the first vehicle lost control on icy roads and ran off the highway to the right,” said Const. Burns.

“At the same time, the driver of the second vehicle was driving behind the first vehicle and lost control, narrowly avoiding hitting the first vehicle.”

He said that EHS was on scene when officers arrived.

“Amazingly, nobody was injured and there was no sign of impairment,” said Const. Burns.

He added that both vehicles were towed.