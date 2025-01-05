U15 AAA: Wildcats rally back to earn OT victory over Rangers

LANTZ: The Valley Wildcats rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a hard-fought overtime win, although the game winner seemed to be questionable.

Morgan Flemming scored the winner, but players on the Rangers questioned the call to the second official after an infraction near the front of the net.

It was not the first questionable call.

Earlier, when it was 2-1 for the Rangers, the Wildcats tied it after the play was allowed to continue despite the puck coming just outside the line and back in, but play was not blown dead for being offside.

It was Flemming’s second goal of the game.

Through the first two periods the Wildcats did not look like a fourth-place team as the seventh place Rangers were playing right with them.

Other big performances came from Brayden Carrigan with a goal and an assist.

Nolan Breen had two helpers for the Wildcats.

Porter Kalyta, Nash Neufeld, and Andrew Urquhart had single tallies each for the Rangers.

Neufeld, Kade Romaine, Mason Cole, and Eric Hanley had assists.

Noah Palk suffered the loss in goal despite several big saves. He stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced.

Cam Turner skates into the zone fast with the puck,a voiding a Wildcat defender. (Healey photo)

On Saturday, the Rangers fell 3-1 to the Novas in Antigonish.

Zach Kendell, in his first game back from being sidelined by injury, had the goal.

Assists went to Mason Cole and Andrew Urquhart.

Rebecca LeBlanc was tagged with the loss, despite stopping 25 of 28 pucks she saw come her way.

(Healey photo)

The Rangers celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A second goal celebration for the Rangers. (Healey photo)