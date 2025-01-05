TRENTON: A two-goal outburst by Lennex Robinson and a perfect performance in goal from Nolan McLauchlan are all the HERH Tigers needed on Friday night Jan. 3 in Trenton.

In Northern N.S. High School boys hockey action, the Tigers blanked North Nova 3-0.

The game was played at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre.

Robinson’s second tally was into an empty net, unassisted.

Also scoring for the Tigers was Scotty O’Keefe.

ADVERTISEMENT:

HERH had two power-play goals in the win.

Assists went to Robinson, O’Keefe, Cam Turner, and Sawyer Beaton.

McLauchlan stopped all the shots he saw in earning the shutout victory.

HERH sits in fifth place in the seven team league with four wins and 12 points.