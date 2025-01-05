HRM announces applications for community grants program open

FALL RIVER: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising eligible registered non-profit and charitable organizations that applications for the Community Grants Program have opened.

The program provides annual cash grants to registered non-profit organizations and charities located throughout the region.

There are two grants available – a project grant of up to $5,000 or a capital grant of up to $25,000.

The program has seven funding categories, which include the following: community arts; diversity and accessibility; environment and climate change; emergency assistance and neighbourhood safety; community histories; leisure; and recreation.

Applicants must indicate the category which best matches the funding category.

Those applicants looking to apply are encouraged to review the 2025/26 Program Guidebook prior to applying.

First-time applicants are encouraged to contact municipal staff prior to submitting an application.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/community-grants.