Martin powers Nighthawks past HERH Tigers in high school hockey

LANTZ: The Northumberland Nighthawks showed why they are top of the Northern High School boys hockey league on Saturday night.

Against the Hants East Rural High Tigers in Lantz, the Nighthawks used a hat trick performance from John-Kay Martin en route to a 5-0 shutout of the Tigers.

The Hawks scored twice in each of the first two periods and added the fifth goal in the final frame.

For the fans in the crowd, they saw a very rough game at points.

The two teams combined for 89 penalty minutes with HERH amassing 51 and the Hawks 38 penalty minutes.

And there could have been more as the officials let some go, and called other infractions that did not seem to be much or even another call up so neither team got the advantage.

In one instance, an HERH player got called for whacking at the Hawks goalie as he had the puck, although it was loose, but when a Northumberland player whacked HERH goalie Evan Isenor twice after the whistle and the ref right there, it was not penalized.

It was the Nighthawks game right from the start to the finish.

Besides Martin, also helping contribute to the Hawks was Martin MacArthur with three helpers and Griffin Horton with two assists.

The puck bounces away as two players battle in front of the Tigers net. (Healey photo)