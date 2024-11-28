Making East Hants children smile on Christmas morning: RCMP holding Toy Drive in community

ENFIELD: It is that time of year again.

East Hants RCMP are now collecting new unwrapped toys for the Second Annual Toy Drive in collaboration with the School Plus program.

The toys will be distributed to families by Schools Plus as needed.

Last year, dozens of children benefited from the toy drive initiated by Const. Alyssa Borutski of the Enfield RCMP Detachment.

This year, the organizers of the Annual Santa Parade and Food Drive through a community neighbourhood will be collecting toys along with food items in Lantz for the cause.

The parade begins at 5 pm on December 1.

It starts on Robert Scott Drive, makes it’s way up Frederick Allen Drive and through the subdivision to the end of Towerview Court.

Toys will also be collected until December 15 at the Enfield RCMP Detachment, 136 Highway 2, Enfield between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

“Together, we can help every child have a Christmas they deserve,” said Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.