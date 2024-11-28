KENNETCOOK/MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Two area schools are among the more than 30 that received funding from the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund.

The 34 are the first-year recipients for the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia initiative.

RCFNS is proud to announce the recipients of the first year of the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund.

The fund, established to combat food insecurity in rural Nova Scotia schools, received an overwhelming response in its inaugural year, with over 80 applications submitted.

In light of this extraordinary demand, RCFNS adjusted its funding strategy to provide awards ranging between $1,000 and $3,500, enabling the Foundation to extend support to 34 schools across rural Nova Scotia.

The remaining schools will automatically remain in the applicant pool for the 2025 funding cycle and will not need to reapply.

Hants North Rural High in Kennetcook and Musquodoboit Rural High in Middle Musquodoboit were among those granted funding this time around.

RCFNS has committed to four years of funding for the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund, reinforcing its dedication to tackling food insecurity in rural Nova Scotia.

This first year marks the beginning of a long-term effort to ensure no student in the province has to face hunger at school.

“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing issues in our rural communities,” said Penny Day, Executive Director of RCFNS. “The overwhelming response we received is a testament to the critical need for programs like this.

“While we’re thrilled to fund 34 schools this year, we remain committed to working toward a future where every school in need can access support.

“Together, we can create lasting change for students and communities across Nova Scotia.”

Dave Gunning, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and namesake of the fund, added.

“There is so much need for help right now and it’s sad knowing that many children and their families are going hungry,” said Gunning.

“Although we surpassed the original $100,000 goal the demand is greater than what the fund is currently able to offer.

“There is still time to make a donation before Christmas so please help if you can. Thank you to all who’ve supported the Zero Hunger Fund so far.”

The 2024 Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund recipients are as follows:

Middleton Regional High School Glooscap Elementary School West Hants Education Centre Saint Mary’s Elementary School Glace Bay Elementary School Baddeck Academy Cape Smokey Elementary Hilden Elementary School Parrsboro Regional High School Hants North Rural High & Kennetcook District School North Nova Education Centre Alternate Education Program (Alt. High) Pugwash District High School École acadienne de Pomquet École BeauPort École Joseph-Dugas, École Stella-Maris et École Belleville Musquodoboit Rural High School Allison Bernard Memorial High School Bridgewater Junior High School New Germany Rural High School Hebbville Academy P-9 Park View Education Centre Bluenose Academy Bayview Community School Newcombville Elementary School New Ross Consolidated School North Queens Community School Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy Weymouth Consolidated School Lockeport Regional High School Yarmouth Alternative High School Islands Consolidated School Drumlin Heights Consolidated School

About the Fund

The Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund was created to provide schools with grants to establish or replenish free stores, ensuring that students have access to food and other essential items.

The fund reflects RCFNS’s mission to build strong and equitable rural communities by addressing one of the most urgent needs facing students and families.

Support for Schools That Were Not Funded

Schools that were not funded this year will remain in the applicant pool for the 2025 cycle, ensuring their needs are not overlooked.

RCFNS will continue to advocate for additional resources to support as many schools as possible in future years.

For more information about the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund or to support this initiative, please visit www.rcfofns.com.