ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is recruiting for public members on some of its committees.

The following are a few of those looking for community members to join.

They include:

Planning Advisory Committee (2 members)

Agricultural Advisory Committee (6 members)

Accessibility Advisory Committee (5 members)

Some info about the committees:

The Planning Advisory Committee is seeking two public members to provide valuable input on planning and development issues in our municipality.

Applicants representing an organization must include a letter of support.

The committee advises Council on important planning decisions and meets monthly as part of the Executive Committee.

Public members serve a four-year term starting January 2025.

MEH is looking for applicants who:

– Have daytime availability

– Are interested in providing input on development and planning issues

– Can bring diverse perspectives to the table

The Accessibility Advisory Committee advises Council on issues faced by persons with disabilities and providing recommendations to eliminate barriers.

Public members will serve a four-year term starting January 2025.

The Committee meets annually, or as needed.

The East Hants Agricultural Advisory Committee is all about supporting and promoting our local farming community.

MEH are looking for people that are passionate about agriculture and want to help shape policies that impact our farmers.

Seeking:

• Farmers in East Hants (self-identify)

• 3 citizens-at-large with knowledge of farming or agricultural issues

They can apply by going to the municipal website https://www.easthants.ca/committees-of-council/

Deadline to apply for all: December 4, 2024. Each committee on the website has a drop down and that is where the application forms are located.