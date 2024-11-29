FALL RIVER: It’s just one day until the festive event of the year in Fall River.

The Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting, presented by Fall River Law, and Fall River Lions Christmas Parade are set to take place as one event this year, the first time in a few years this has happened.

The tree lighting social, which will include a visit from special guest and Paris 2024 Olympic Bronze medallist Cheema’s Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction and her medal, will start at 3 p.m. and run until 4:15 p.m., before things switch for the Christmas Parade.

There will be music from Dana Anderson, hot chocolate, timbits, and of course the youth in the Joyful Sounds Vocal Group.

Folks are asked to bring the magic of the holidays to the community event that promises fun, treats, entertainment, a dazzling parade, the annual tree lighting and of course, visits from Mrs. Claus, oh and Santa.

The Parade will start at Lockview High making its way along Lockview Road and Fall River Road to The Fall River Plaza parking lot near Shoppers Drug Mart. It will start at 4:30 p.m.

Along the route, food donations will be collected so keep an eye out for the floats that are doing this and donate your non-perishable food items.

One difference, the parade will not turn onto Hwy 2 but continue across Fall River Road into the Shopping Centre plaza, and then turn by Tim’s towards Dairy Queen and Shoppers.

After the entertainment and treats presented by Joyful Sounds at the main stage, walk with us to Fall River Rd. and find a good spot for the parade.

Look out for Santa, Mrs. Claus, and tons of beautiful holiday floats along the way.

If you can’t make it, don’t fret.

The Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting will be livestreamed through The Laker News in partnership with Dagley Media.

It can be viewed here at: https://treelighting2024.thelakernews.com

After the Christmas Parade concludes, join hosts Joyful Sounds Music Studio owner Louise MacDonald and Pat Healey of The Laker News, two of the main faces behind the FRABA Tree Lighting committee, back at the main stage for the finish of the festivities, which will include a chat with Santa.

Following that we will need all the spirit from everyone in attendance–and watching on the live stream–to countdown to the tree getting lit up.

The grand prize draw will happen then as well.

A special note, Letters to Santa can be given along the parade route or dropped in Santa’s mailbox at the Social or Tree Lighting area.