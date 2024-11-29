BEAVER BANK: It may have been cold and rainy night, but the crowds still came out on Nov. 24 for the annual Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Parade of Lights.

Beginning at Barrett Lumber, located at 224 Beaver Bank Road, the parade went up seven or so kilometres to the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

It saw the closure of Beaver Bank Road as the parade made its way to its final stopping place.

Once at the BBKCC Santa and Mrs Claus got off the Lions Club float and proceeded to turn on the lights on the Christmas tree near Station 48 Beaver Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The damp and dreary weather didn’t seem to bother those who came out–estimated to be in the hundreds between the start and finish, with some people coming from Rawdon, Windsor Junction, Truro, and even the Valley to take it in.

There was even a Quiet Sensory Zone from 1000 Beaver Bank Road to Meadow Drive.

After lighting the tree, Santa’s work wasn’t done–he went inside for some photos with kids, while parade revellers warmed up with hot chocolate and cookies.

Here is a recap of the parade as shot and edited by Matt Dagley.

Video supported by MP Darrell Samson.

VIDEO:

Cybertruck in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Councillor Billy Gillis on the HRM float. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Santa turns the Christmas tree lights on at the BBKCC (Dagley Media photo)



