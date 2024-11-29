HSIA’s $4.2 billion economic impact drives regional growth

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: From From jobs to tourism, Halifax Stanfield International Airport’s pivotal role in Nova Scotia’s economy is underscored in a recent report.

That report revealed that the airport generated over $4.2 billion in economic impact in 2023, a 24 per cent increase from 2022. As one of Atlantic Canada’s most critical pieces of transportation infrastructure, Halifax Stanfield is a key driver of local and regional employment, tourism, trade, and prosperity.

“These impressive economic impact results highlight Halifax Stanfield’s influence in connecting Atlantic Canada to the world, while supporting thousands of local jobs and businesses,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

“Through our strategic growth, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to our community, we are helping to build a future where both our economy and our communities can flourish.”

The report, prepared for HIAA by Canmac Economics Ltd., states that more than 5,500 people worked on-site at the airport in 2023.

Airport activities resulted in 24,534 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to $1.2 billion in total labour income for Nova Scotia, an increase of 20 per cent over the previous year.

“As the largest employer within the airport community, we understand the vital role our operations play in driving economic growth and supporting jobs for Nova Scotians,” said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz Aviation LP. “With over 850 employees, our headquarters, our North American Operations Centre, and our aircraft maintenance and overhaul facility all being based in Halifax reflects our deep commitment to investing in and supporting this community.

“Together with the leadership at Halifax Stanfield, we’re dedicated to building a stronger, more resilient economy that benefits everyone in the region.”

Passenger traffic rebounded significantly, with 3.6 million travellers served in 2023, injecting an estimated $1.4 billion in tourism spending into Nova Scotia’s economy.

Non-resident visitors arriving by air spend more than other types of travellers, with an average expenditure of $1,100 per person.

“Access to Nova Scotia is paramount to our success as a tourism destination, and Halifax Stanfield is a critical part of the tourism infrastructure,” said Kevin Toth, President of Fox Harb’r Resort and Chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia.

“As the gateway to the Atlantic region, the airport has enabled Nova Scotia to position itself as a competitive global destination. Fox Harb’r Resort is greatly dependent upon its success in providing air service for our high-value long-haul visitors.

“We appreciate the efforts in attracting additional routes to allow even more access to these valuable markets.”

As a vital cargo hub, Halifax Stanfield processed over 39,000 metric tonnes of cargo in 2023. This activity generated $876 million in economic output, primarily driven by seafood exports, including live lobster valued at nearly half a billion dollars.

HIAA and its tenants’ investment in construction and renovations also contributed significantly to the provincial economy, with projects generating $60 million in economic output, creating 375 full-time jobs and $22 million in wages.

“We are proud to partner with HIAA on the strategic infrastructure investments and enhancements that strengthen Halifax Stanfield’s status as a world-class airport,” said Charles Savoie, Senior Vice President of Eastern Canada at Black & McDonald Ltd.

“Our work in airport construction not only supports local employment but also improves the overall passenger experience, making every visit seamless and enjoyable.”

With projected growth and recovery continuing into 2025, Halifax Stanfield remains a vital engine for economic prosperity in Atlantic Canada.

“Halifax Stanfield’s economic impact extends beyond just numbers,” said Carter. “These figures represent the opportunities and livelihoods that stem from the airport and related industries.

“We take pride in our role in fostering vital connections, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has the chance to thrive.”

To learn more, visit Halifax Stanfield’s Economic Impact webpage.