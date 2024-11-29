ELMSDALE: RCMP are seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in a theft from an Elmsdale grocery store.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police were informed Nov. 26 of a theft of groceries valued at $400 from the Elmsdale Superstore.

It was told to police that the theft occurred on Nov. 23 at 10:33 a.m.

The man can be described as white, in his 40’s, wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.