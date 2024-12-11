HALIFAX: Dartmouth East Burnside (District 6) Councillor Tony Mancini was elected Dec. 10 by his fellow Councillors to serve for the next year as Deputy Mayor for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The new Deputy Mayor takes over from Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who held the position for the past 12 months.

Deagle Gammon is the District 1 Waverley-Fall River – Musquodoboit Valley representative.

“This is an honour, and I am deeply committed to supporting Mayor Fillmore during his first year in office,” says Deputy Mayor Mancini.

“I look forward to working closely with him to ensure that we build on our city’s successes and address the challenges ahead.”

Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini was elected on Jan. 23, 2016 in a by-election and currently represents Dartmouth East Burnside.

Known as a productivity expert, he has over 30 years’ experience in training and consulting.

Originally from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Deputy Mayor Mancini has lived in Dartmouth for over two decades with his wife Sharon and their two children Lucas and Michaella.

For more information on Regional Council, visit halifax.ca/city-hall.