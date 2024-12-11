HALIFAX: Overall, HRM is taking steps to advance diversity and inclusion in everyday operations.

That’s the finding by Auditor General, Andrew Atherton, in his report released on December 11.

The audit found HRM has carried out actions and initiatives which align with its Diversity & Inclusion Framework, however, there were gaps potentially impacting effective implementation.

For example, there was no central responsibility to oversee progress and to assess whether HRM is committing the right resources to the right programs.

“While we saw efforts, it is unclear the right work is being done to achieve the goals of the framework. Better oversight and monitoring would help identify gaps, prioritize work, and achieve results” Atherton said.

The auditor general’s report includes eight recommendations which HRM management agreed to implement.

Also today, the auditor general released a review report on HRM’s supplemental funding to Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

The review was conducted at the request of Regional Council and focused on HRCE’s compliance with the funding agreement for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

No significant issues were identified during the review and no recommendations were made.

Both reports are available on the auditor general’s website at https://hrmauditorgeneral.ca/published-reports.