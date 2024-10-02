Municipal Election: A Look at who’s running for East Hants council

ELMSDALE/HANTS NORTH:With municipal elections happening later this month, here’s a quick look at some basic info on the candidates who are running.

For the Municipality of East Hants, there are only going to be elections in four ridings.

Those elections will be held in: Rawdon-Kennetcook; Nine Mile River-Belnan; Enfield-Grand Lake; and Maitland-Noel Shore.

All other councillors in the seven other MEH ridings, and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial representative, have been acclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Nine Mile River-Belnan the candidates running are:

Incumbent

Eldon Hebb

902-883-2047

Wendy Matheson-Withrow

902-883-9857

Matheson-Withrow has a Facebook page. It can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565588411727

In Maitland – Noel Shore, Keith Rhyno is seeking re-election for District 5, while Angela Sanford is looking to be the one elected.

Keith Rhyno

902-261-2533

Facebook

Official Agent: Lawrin Armstrong

902-261-2971

lawrin.armstrong39@gmail.com

Angela Sanford

902-751-0987

sanford4district5@gmail.com

Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Rawdon-Kennetcook, former councillor Greg Grant will look to unseat current Warden Eleanor Roulston to be the representative in the riding.

Greg Grant

902-483-2577

greg@elmsdalelumber.ca

Facebook

Eleanor Roulston

902-632-2573

eroulston@gmail.com

Facebook

For Enfield-Grand Lake, there are two newcomers–one being a former councillor as well–and the incumbent seeking re-election and the voters support in the community.

John Douglas Boyd

902-789-2732

Cecil P. Dixon

902-883-9764

cecil.fire@hotmail.com

Tom Isenor

902-237-4980

tomisenor1@gmail.com