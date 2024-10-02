Municipal Election: A Look at who’s running for East Hants council

By
Pat Healey
-
The Lloyd E. Matheson Centre where the Municipality of East Hants offices are located. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE/HANTS NORTH:With municipal elections happening later this month, here’s a quick look at some basic info on the candidates who are running.

For the Municipality of East Hants, there are only going to be elections in four ridings.

Those elections will be held in: Rawdon-Kennetcook; Nine Mile River-Belnan; Enfield-Grand Lake; and Maitland-Noel Shore.

All other councillors in the seven other MEH ridings, and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial representative, have been acclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Nine Mile River-Belnan the candidates running are:

Incumbent

Eldon Hebb
902-883-2047

Wendy Matheson-Withrow
902-883-9857

Matheson-Withrow has a Facebook page. It can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565588411727

In Maitland – Noel Shore, Keith Rhyno is seeking re-election for District 5, while Angela Sanford is looking to be the one elected.

Keith Rhyno
902-261-2533
Facebook

Official Agent: Lawrin Armstrong
902-261-2971
lawrin.armstrong39@gmail.com

Angela Sanford
902-751-0987
sanford4district5@gmail.com
Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Rawdon-Kennetcook, former councillor Greg Grant will look to unseat current Warden Eleanor Roulston to be the representative in the riding.

Greg Grant
902-483-2577
greg@elmsdalelumber.ca
Facebook

Eleanor Roulston
902-632-2573
eroulston@gmail.com
Facebook

For Enfield-Grand Lake, there are two newcomers–one being a former councillor as well–and the incumbent seeking re-election and the voters support in the community.

John Douglas Boyd
902-789-2732

Cecil P. Dixon
902-883-9764
cecil.fire@hotmail.com

Tom Isenor
902-237-4980
tomisenor1@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR