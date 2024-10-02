Municipal Election: A Look at who’s running for East Hants council

ELMSDALE/HANTS NORTH:With municipal elections happening later this month, here’s a quick look at some basic info on the candidates who are running.
For the Municipality of East Hants, there are only going to be elections in four ridings.
Those elections will be held in: Rawdon-Kennetcook; Nine Mile River-Belnan; Enfield-Grand Lake; and Maitland-Noel Shore.
All other councillors in the seven other MEH ridings, and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial representative, have been acclaimed.
In Nine Mile River-Belnan the candidates running are:
Incumbent
Eldon Hebb
902-883-2047
Wendy Matheson-Withrow
902-883-9857
Matheson-Withrow has a Facebook page. It can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565588411727
In Maitland – Noel Shore, Keith Rhyno is seeking re-election for District 5, while Angela Sanford is looking to be the one elected.
Keith Rhyno
902-261-2533
Facebook
Official Agent: Lawrin Armstrong
902-261-2971
lawrin.armstrong39@gmail.com
Angela Sanford
902-751-0987
sanford4district5@gmail.com
Facebook
In Rawdon-Kennetcook, former councillor Greg Grant will look to unseat current Warden Eleanor Roulston to be the representative in the riding.
Greg Grant
902-483-2577
greg@elmsdalelumber.ca
Facebook
Eleanor Roulston
902-632-2573
eroulston@gmail.com
Facebook
For Enfield-Grand Lake, there are two newcomers–one being a former councillor as well–and the incumbent seeking re-election and the voters support in the community.
John Douglas Boyd
902-789-2732
Cecil P. Dixon
902-883-9764
cecil.fire@hotmail.com
Tom Isenor
902-237-4980
tomisenor1@gmail.com