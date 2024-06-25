PHOTOS: Large crowd enjoys FanFest at Scotia Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a beautiful sunny Friday night and the crowd turned out in droves for FANFEST at Scotia Speedworld.

Before the start of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series action, fans got to mingle with their favourite drivers who were in attendance at the annual event.

Some fans even got to try out the seats in the cars, whether it be a TOURSEC Mini Stock, or a Strictly Hydraulic Legend car, or a Blue Nose Pools Bandolero.

Many young fans enjoyed every bit of the night, and some even got given stickers from their favourite drivers or autographs on their t-shirts, like some young kids did from Colton Noble and a young girl did from No. 92 Bandolero driver Emma MacMillan of Maitland.

Emma MacMillan signs a shirt for a young girl at FanFest. (Healey photo)

After about 35 minutes, fans were asked to lave the track and the cars went back to pit road to get ready for the night of racing action.

The racers–for the most part–put on a good show–for the full house of fans.

The track is already looking at FANFEST 2025 and making it better overall for the fans.

It was asos Blue Nose Pools night at the track.

Here are some photos from FANFEST as snapped by our Pat Healey:

It was like Halloween at Alex Johnson’s no. 14 Logan Renovation Services Inc. hot rod as kids got treats and an autograph from the Sportsman driver. (Healey photo)

Bristol Matthews was a popular Bando driver that fans wanted to stop by and see. (Healey photo)

Chase MacKay with a young fan by the no. 71M Legend car. (Healey photo)

Emmett the track mascot had lots of stickers from drivers placed on it. (Healey photo)

A fan in the no. 13 of Avery Decoste. (Healey photo)

Pete Miller signs some autographs. (Healey photo)

A Fan gets some stickers and autographs from Irelyn Rose. (Healey photo)

Colton Noble signs a young boy’s t-shirt. (Healey photo0

No that isn’t a new driver behind the no. 85 Outlaw Bandolero of Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski at Scotia Speedworld. It’s a young fan who got to hop in her race car during FANFEST before Bay Equipment Rentals & Sales Weekly Racing Series action on Friday night. (Healey photo)