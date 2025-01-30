HALIFAX: A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday Jan. 29 at the QEII in Halifax.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at the hospital.

A man who was receiving care at the hospital stabbed two people in the emergency room and injured two others by throwing objects at them.

Police say one victim sustained significant injuries.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., officers located and arrested the man on scene without further incident.

Nicholas Robert Coulombe, 32, is scheduled to appear in court today Jan. 30.

He face charges of: Attempted murder (x1); Assault with a weapon (x3); Aggravated assault (x3); Possession a weapon for dangerous purpose (x2).