Minimum increase will be “a blow” to N.S. businesses, CFIB says

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia government’s announcement of an ad hoc increase to the minimum wage in 2025 will be a blow to small businesses who are operating on razor-thin margins in difficult economic conditions.

In the December report from the Minimum Wage Review Committee, nowhere did it mention an increase to $16.50.

“It is crucial for small business owners that minimum wage increases be tied to real economic indicators, such as the rate of increase in the median wage,” said Duncan Robertson, Director of Legislative Affairs, Nova Scotia.

“Furthermore, increases should only happen once every year. “

Robertson said predictability and stability are critical for small businesses to succeed.

“In 2024, Nova Scotia’s increases to the minimum wage were set to Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1 percent,” he said. “Not even a year later, government has abandoned this approach.”

“The Government of Nova Scotia must make public which economic indicators were used to justify this decision.

“Minimum wage adjustments should be based on a stable, objective, and evidence-based framework that reflects increases in the median wage occurring in the marketplace.”