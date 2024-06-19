FALL RIVER: A break-and-enter on Falls Run in Fall River is under investigation

Police say that on June 5 at approximately 7:30 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a break and enter on Falls Run in Fall River.

“RCMP officers learned that a sea container had been broken into the night prior,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman for the detachment.

He said officers were advised that nothing had been stolen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

File 24-73965

(We noted this was on HRM Crime Mapping and inquired for more information, and what is in this story is the further info we were provided. Crimemapping is at: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=cd5b990f2132430bb2bda1da366f175c