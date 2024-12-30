HALIFAX: Local racers and race fans can start marking dates in their calendars for the 2025 race car season as the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour announced their race schedule on Monday.

The schedule will see the tour contest a 10-race season between May to September with dates in all three Maritime provinces as it celebrates its 25th year.

Local racers like Steve Lively of Shubenacadie and Gage Gilby of Enfield are among the racers who will compete for the checkered flag this season.

The two will be joined on the tour by another local, Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille.

Others hitting the track will be Jordan Veinotte; Austin MacDonald; Ryan VanOirschot of Antigonish; reigning champion Jarrett Butcher; and others.

The schedule is bookended with stops at Scotia Speedworld, located just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The 3/10-mile oval will host the Season Opener on Saturday, May 24 and the Season Finale on Saturday, September 20.

In between, the track will host Round Three on Saturday, June 21 and the Summer Clash 250 on Saturday, August 9.

Riverside International Speedway in James River, Nova Scotia will host three events on the 2025 Maritime Pro Stock Tour schedule.

The first event on the high banked oval sees a popular double bill return on Saturday, June 28 with the NASCAR Canada Series.

The IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis returns on Saturday, July 19 with the third trip to Antigonish county moving to Saturday, August 16.

The addition to the schedule is a blast from the past with a new twist.

Oyster Bed Speedway will host a pair of events on the 2025 schedule. This is the first time the Prince Edward Island oval has hosted two races on the Maritime Pro Stock Tour since 2022.

The first stop comes in the heart of the schedule as the sixth round on Saturday, July 26. The second comes at a pivotal time in the title chase as the penultimate race in 2025 on Saturday, September 6.

The Island races have been thrillers as of late, the latest going to Robbie MacEwen (Sherwood, PE) last July as he raced to the win over rookie Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) and first time podium finisher Stephen Lively (Shubenacadie, NS).

The Tour’s lone trip to New Brunswick takes place on Saturday, June 7 as the Series takes an early season run to Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick.

In a race that saw the return of Series veteran Kent Vincent (Crapaud, PE), the 2024 stop at Petty International Raceway was won by eventual champion Jarrett Butcher (Porters Lake, NS), playing a key role in Butcher’s run to his first Series title.

2025 Pro Stock Tour Schedule:

May 24, 2025 Scotia Speedworld June 7, 2025 Petty International Raceway June 21, 2025 Scotia Speedworld June 28, 2025 Riverside International Speedway July 19, 2025 Riverside International Speedway July 26, 2025 Oyster Bed Speedway August 9, 2025 Scotia Speedworld August 16, 2025 Riverside International Speedway September 6, 2025 Oyster Bed Speedway September 20, 2025 Scotia Speedworld

More information on the 25th Anniversary Season of the Maritime Pro Stock Tour, including race lengths, ticketing information and sponsorship announcements, will be released as available.