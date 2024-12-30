HALIFAX: Theodore topped the list of Nova Scotia newborn names in 2024.

Other names in the top 10 are William, Jack, Noah, Charlotte, Amelia, Oliver, Benjamin, Olivia and Levi, according to the Province’s Registry of Vital Statistics.

The most popular names usually remain consistent over the years.

There are a few new names gaining popularity, such as Hazel, with some old favourites coming back, including Lucas and Owen.

Quick Facts:

as of today, December 30, there were 7,154 registered births this year in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on August 1, 1864, and the most popular names that year were Mary and John

Henry was the top baby name for the province in 2023

Nova Scotia Registry of Vital Statistics top baby names for 2024: