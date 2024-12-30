Wagner notches first career QMJHL goal in callup to Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B.: A Beaver Bank hockey player made the most of his callup to the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Mitch Wagner was called up for the Moncton Wildcats home game on Saturday against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Wagner plays in the Maritime Hockey League with the Miramichi Timberwolves.

In the QMJHL game, Wagner made the most of it and left a good impression.

The right winger scored his first ever QMJHL goal, and was a plus+2 in the game as the Wildcats dropped the Sea Dogs 7-2. He had one dangerous shot on goal and one hit.

Wagner played against the Charlottetown Islanders as well on Sunday for the Wildcats.