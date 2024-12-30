Three players power Kings Hockey club to victory over Bucs

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three players scored two goals each and the Kings U-16 AAA Hockey Club doubled up their opposition on Saturday afternoon in N.S. U16 AAA Hockey League play.

The game against the Buccaneers was played at the Sackville Arena.

Kings blew open a 1-1 game with four goals in the middle period and three more in the final frame to earn the team’s 11th win of the season.

Braden Martin, Darius Peh, and Cameron Urquhart each had two goals for the Kings.

Battle for the puck off a faceoff draw. (Healey photo)

Adding single tallies were Joel Verge and Jayden Weston.

Assists went to Verge with fine, while Weston added three helpers for the good guys.

Picking up two assists was Martin.

Peh, Jackson Orchard, Jace MacLean, Morgan White, Matt Thompson, and Jonathan Probert each were credited with single assists in the win.

Joseph Saunders earned the goaltending win stopping 28 of 32 pucks sent his way.

A day later, the Kings were battling the Armada in West Hants.

The game was played at the West Hants Sportsplex in Windsor.

The Bedford-based Armada cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Kings on the backs of a two-goal night from MJ Bottomley.

Locals Liam Conlon and Alex Damczyk each contributed a goal apiece for the winners.

Sullivan Sherry earned the goaltending win, stopping 32 of 33 shots he faced.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Joel Verge raises his hands in the air towards the camera after scoring for the Kings. (Healey photo)

Kings celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

Battle for the puck along the boards. (Healey photo)