FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: Get ready to ring in the New Year at local New Year’s Day Levees in Waverley, Fall River, and Elmsdale.

The LWF Hall in Fall River; Elmsdale Legion; and Waverley Legion, will all be holding events to celebrate the occasion.

The three spots are events that we are aware of happening to ring in 2025.

(Submitted photo)

At the LWF Hall in Fall River, located at 843 Fall River Road, wing day comes a day early as there will be an afternoon of fun and into the evening.

The Levee Day events will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with food available from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This includes the Lions Clubs popular wings.

Jeff Bonang and Friends will provide the musical entertainment.

Regular Lions Wing night returns on Jan. 9

Elmsdale Legion fun. (Submitted photo)

In Elmsdale at the Legion, located on Hwy 2 just up from the Elmsdale lights, the Legion’s Levee celebration will run from 1 pm. To 5 p.m.

It will see snacks available at the event, themed With Open Hearts and Open Minds.

Eclipse will provide the music during the Levee celebration.

The admission for the event is by a free will offering for the local food banks.

Everyone is welcomed to attend.

Waverley Legion will be rocking. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, in Waverley their Levee celebrations will start as the Legion opens at 12 noon for the fun afternoon.

The James Crew provides musical entertainment.

They will begin their dancing and grooving music at 2 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to come on out, bring their dancing shoes and a crowd with them to the celebration.

Other locations will also be hosting events, however that info was not passed on to us at The Laker News to share when we posted this.