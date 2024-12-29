Inaugural Polar Bear Dip set to be held in Mount Uniacke

MOUNT UNIACKE: Are you ready to wash away 2024 and bring in 2025 with a clean you?

Why not come on down to the inaugural Mount Uniacke Polar Bear Dip put on by the Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department on January 1, 2025.

The Polar Bear dip will take place at the lake behind the department on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.

The fire department is located across from the Guardian Pharmacy.

Organizers say whether you are looking to clear your conscience or just challenge yourself, you will be freezin’ for a reason.

The entrance fee for the Polar Bear Dip is a simple non-perishable food item to support Feed Nova Scotia.

The department’s finest firefighters from their Ice Water Rescue Team will be on standby to support this great cause.

Here are some event details you need to know if you’re going to be dipping:

• Registration will begin at 11am with the Polar Bear Dip scheduled for 12 noon.

• Registration Fee: non-perishable food item.

• All participants must:

o be 19 years or older;

o sign a waiver;

o wear water shoes or protective footwear; and

o bring their own towels and change of clothes.

• Hot beverages (coffee, tea, hot chocolate) will be available for purchase.