Rally scheduled to show why Sackville Arena is Kraft Hockeyville

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Arena is hoping to show why they are Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

And to do so they’re calling on the assistance of those in HRM and across Nova Scotia.

Organizers of the Kraft Hockeyville push need the help of those families across the province, and HRM especially, to show Canada how much of a staple the Sackville Arena is to the community.

That is the main message in a letter posted on the Sackville Flyers – All In for the Arena – Kraft Hockeyville 2025 Facebook page by Coach Fraser.

In the post, the coach said that in1971- a small group of Sackville residence recognized a need for a community Arena.

“With no money and a dream, the Arena and its foundation that we see today was built brick by brick by those who this Arena represents,” said the coach.

“Along the way local Sackville businesses graciously pitched in to help make these residence dream come true.

“They helped because they believed in them. Their cause, and the need for our youth to have a safe place to grow and learn under the supervision of Coaches, Mentors, and role models.”

Coach Fraser said with the help of Lindsay Construction, The LDRA, Sackville Minor Hockey Association, Sports Excellence, Payzant’s Home Hardware, The Sackville Hockeyville committee, and many more, they have a business proposal submitted on a new ice surface attached to the back of the current Arena.

That’s where being named Kraft Hockeyville comes in as it would greatly help the project accelerate and become a reality.

Organizers are asking users of the Sackville Arena to submit their stories on why they should be named Kraft Hockeyville. That can be done between Jan. 1, 2025 and Feb. 27, 2025.

Submissions can be made at the Kraft Hockeyville website. Go to Find My Arena- Sackville Arena and make your submission once Jan. 1 comes.

A rally is being scheduled for Jan. 18-19 at Sackville Arena for the community to come out and show why Sackville Arena is Kraft Hockeyville 2025.

Details are still being worked out, but keep an eye on the Sackville Flyers – All In for the Arena – Kraft Hockeyville 2025FB page for all the info.