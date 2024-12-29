PHOTOS: Getting the holiday rust off at Braeden Bannister Memorial scrimmage

LANTZ: What better way to get the holiday rust off then take part in a hockey scrimmage, all put on by the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

That’s what more than 30 or so players from the East Hants area—some who used to play with Braeden and others who just wanted to get some game action in to dust off the holiday rust—did on Friday night at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The list of those participating included NCAA hockey players and some who play in the Maritime Hockey League, as well as others.

The scrimmage ice time was all paid for through the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund. They do it a couple times a year.

The game looked like it was going to be a cruise for Team White, as they led 10-4 at one point.

But in the end the final score was 13-10 for Team White as Team Blue mounted a comeback and got close to within two goals, but just couldn’t get over that hurdle.

Team white was led by Brady Hunter, who showed his speed and scoring finesse on the ice scoring at least four goals by our count.

Brady suits up with Stonehill College who plays in the NCAA. He has recorded three goals and eight points in 22 games played.

Ty Hunter, who plays with the Grand Falls Rapids of the MHL, also laced up the skates and got in some action, playing good defensively.

The three goalies that were used did the best they could, given they did not have much defensive help.

At the end, all gathered for a group photo and gave some hugs to Angie Bannister and shakes of the hand to Jeff Bannister.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)