Registration opens for Parks & Recreation winter programming

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that registration will be opening for winter recreation programs.

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective programming lead by local, passionate instructors in a judgement-free zone.

Programming is offered in numerous fields – including health, wellness, outdoor and artistic – and is available for residents of all ages and abilities.

Many programs are available at local community centres, which can help limit travel time.

Access to discounted recreation opportunities is also available for children, youth and adults in financial needs through the Recreation Affordable Access Program.

Registration for winter dryland programming opened on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

Registration for winter aquatics and skating programming opens on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

A full list of all programs can be found on halifax.ca/rec.

Residents can register through their MyRec account.