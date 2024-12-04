ELMSDALE: There’s just a couple sleeps until Santa makes his way to Enfield and Elmsdale.

The Jolly Old Elf and his lovely wife Mrs Claus–who is expected to accompany him–will be the highlight of the annual East Hants Christmas Parade, organized and put on by volunteers with East Hants Crime Prevention.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. by the lot near the Elmsdale Landscaping centre just past the lights in Elmsdale.

Lineup will begin at about 1 p.m.

It will leave there and head down Highway 2 to Enfield, where it will turn down towards the Enfield Legion on Old Enfield Road. The parade will finish off there.

There will be road closures along Highway 2 as the parade begins and makes it way down it.

After the parade, there will be some fun activities at the Enfield Fire Hall as part of the Grace Cummings Memorial Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting.

It starts at 3 p.m.

The tree lighting itself in the Gardens next to the fire hall will take place at 5 p.m.

Before that there will be games and activities, treats, and even a visit from Santa inside the Enfield Fire Hall.

Once it gets near tree lighting time, everyone will be asked to go out there and countdown to the lighting of the tree in the Enfield Gardens for 5 p.m.