Residents invited to annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to the annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

The event will take place at the Bell Tower in Fort Needham Memorial Park.

The devastating explosion occurred on Dec. 6, 1917 when two ships – the French munitions ship, the Mont Blanc, and the Norwegian relief ship, the Imo – collided in the Narrows of Halifax Harbour.

Over 2,000 people were killed and an additional 9,000 were injured, which was the deadliest man-made explosion at the time.

Almost all of north-end Halifax was destroyed and buildings throughout Halifax and Dartmouth were significantly damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This event will honour the tragic loss of men, women and children and honour the resiliency, recovery and rebirth of our community.

Naval ships across the Dockyard will also sound their whistles for one minute at 9:04 a.m.

For more information, visit our website.