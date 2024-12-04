From a press release

HALIFAX: In a collaborative effort to promote safer roads across the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) this holiday season, Coors Light®, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC), and Halifax Transit are excited to announce their joint initiative of offering free transit rides every Saturday evening throughout December.

Starting Saturday, December 7, residents and visitors in Halifax can enjoy complimentary transit services on all Halifax Transit buses and ferries after 6p.m. until end of service.

“The holiday season is a cherished time for celebrating with loved ones, and we are committed to offering a free, safe and reliable way to return home after enjoying time with family and friends,” Chantalle Butler, President, Molson Coors Canada, said in a release on Dec. 4.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to promoting responsible enjoyment of our products, and we are proud to collaborate alongside our partners to help enhance road safety in Halifax.”

This important initiative aims to enhance holiday festivities by promoting safe transportation in an effort to reduce impaired driving, which often spikes during this season due to social gatherings.

“We care about our people, our communities and our shoppers, and the NSLC is pleased to partner with Molson Coors and Halifax Transit this holiday season to offer free transit rides to raise awareness of the importance of not driving impaired and having a plan to get home safely,” said Greg Hughes, President and CEO, NSLC.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians to celebrate responsibly this holiday season.”

Dave Reage, Executive Director, Halifax Transit, stated:

“This program offers free safe transportation and helps promote public transit as a convenient and dependable way to navigate the city.

“We are proud to be part of this vital initiative and eagerly anticipate offering this service to Haligonians and visitors alike in the coming weeks.”

The free transit rides will be available on December 7, 14, 21, and 28, beginning at 6 p.m. until end of service, providing ample opportunity for residents and visitors to take advantage of this service during the busiest time of the year.

For more information about the program and transit schedules, please visit www.halifax.ca/transit or call 311.