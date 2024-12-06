Residents invited to annual Dartmouth Christmas Tree Lighting

DARTMOUTH: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to attend the annual TD Dartmouth Christmas Tree Lighting.

It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at Sullivan’s Pond.

Residents will receive free candy canes at A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections tent (while quantities last); free hot chocolate, treats and glow sticks at the TD Festive Service tent (while quantities last); and a free holiday treat at the Kiwanis Findlay Fun tent (while quantities last).

Programming will include A Celebration of Christmas, presented by The African Nova Scotian Music Association and featuring Linda Carvey, Eriana Willis and Conquerors for Christ.

Other activities will include fireworks, live music, crafting and games for the whole family.

