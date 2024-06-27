Tide Fest just two weeks away – lots of fun events planned

LANTZ: In just two weeks time, Tide Fest will take over the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The volunteers on the committee making Tide Fest happen have been busy planning and organizing events and behind the scenes work for the annual festival, which runs July 12-14.

All the events will not happen at the Sportsplex, but at venues throughout the Corridor.

The fun weekend begins Friday July 12 as Food trucks, including Soaring Crane Sushi, The Beefy Weiner and more are set to open 4 pm until late.

They will lead into the concert performance from Rock out with Pretty Visitors and the Lounge Flys! Click for tickets! who will rock out in the Keith Miller Arena from 7 p.m. to midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Also on Friday will be the Youth Karaoke and Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. hosted by Summer Camps Unplugged for Grade 5-8 youth at Riverview United Church in Elmsdale.

Saturday will kick off with the Tide Fest Family breakfast from 9-12 at Riverview United Church, hosted by Summer Camps Unplugged. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family.

It is sponsored by Gold Bond Canada

If you want to skip breakfast that’s okay as you can head to the Sportsplex for the return of the popular Tide Fest Youth Ball Hockey tournament, which starts at 8 a.m. It is sponsored by Adapt Performance and Renew Health.

It will be held in Ice Pad B at the East Hants Sportsplex.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The washer toss tournament will start at 9 am in the Fieldhouse Dome at the Sportsplex.

For the full schedule and prize payout list click this link to sign your team up today!.

The free Family fair will start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. outside in the parking lot at the East Hants Sportsplex.

The fair will have face painting; bouncy castles; glitter tattoo, a fire truck from Enfield fire, and an RCMP cruiser (tentative).

Don McCooeye of Royal LePage Atlantic is the sponsor of the family fair.

Also starting at 10 am is the Local market with various vendors featuring East Hants products, and that will run until 2 p.m.; and the food trucks will start running until late into the night or supplies last.

The Elmsdale Legion will host a cribbage tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. It cost $40 per team. Register at the Elmsdale Legion.

Youth games and Trivia, hosted by Summer Camps Unplugged, will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Riverview United Church.

Performers Tristan Legg and the Mad Dogs and Stonehouse will hit the stage as the main performers in the Keith Miller Arena at the Coldstream Kitchen Party.

It will go from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Coldstream Kitchen Party with Tristan Legg & The Mad Dogs and Stonehouse! Click for tickets! 19+

ADVERTISEMENT:

The final day of Tide Fest 2024 Sunday July 14 will see a new event begin the day from 9-11 am. Tot Time will happen at the Fieldhouse Dome.

Parents can bring their littles to the Dome and to run and play with them. There will be a parachute, balls, toys, and other items to play with.

Everyone is welcome; parents are required to stay to attend to their children during this time.

At 10 a.m. the food trucks will start and run until 4 p.m. in the East Hants Sportsplex Parking lot.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., another new event will be held – a Community Jamboree. Hosted by DJ Chad White, attendees are asked to bring their own chair. The event goes rain or shine.

The event will move inside to Ice Pad B if it rains.

The Teen Washer toss event will be one of the events that wraps up the festival for 2024, starting at 1 p.m. in the Fieldhouse Dome. The cost is $5 per team, and it’s hosted by Summer Camps Unplugged. click here to Register.

ADVERTISEMENT:

If you’re interested in attending either night for the concerts, you can save time and purchase online.

Get your tickets for JULY 12 PRETTY VISITORS and the LOUNGE FLYS and JULY 13 TRISTAN LEGG AND THE MAD DOGS and STONEHOUSE by clicking on the link on the TideFest.ca website.

Tide Fest is selling 50/50 tickets this year, which will support East Hants food banks.

To purchase tickets go online to the Rafflebox 5050 site at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/cheha

Help your community festival Tide Fest give back to the community and support our food banks by buying a raffle 5050 ticket.

Tickets are: $5 for one ticket; $10 for three tickets; 10 tickets for $20; $50 gets you 50 tickets: and you can get 250 tickets for $100.

The draw will take place on July 14 after it closes.

Organizers are excited for this years event, and hope residents will be as well and come out and support it.