LOWER SACKVILLE/WINDSOR JUNCTION: Trail users in Lower Sackville and Windsor Junction will notice new signage.

Signs provided by Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) about Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) have been put up on trails in the area.

The signs have been placed at the Armcrest, First Lake and Lakeview/Windsor Junction trail heads.

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA)has not been reported in Sackville Lake Provincial Par.

However it has been found in HRM including at Oakfield Provincial Park in Oakfield.

For more information on how to help reduce the spread of HWA visit https://www.nshemlock.ca/