What a comeback: Kings rally from four goal deficit for big win

LANTZ; Saint John Vito’s goalie Ben White deserved a better fate on Sunday morning Oct. 27.

White was peppered with close to 60 shots on goal by the Kings Hockey Club, and his team held a 5-1 advantage midway through the game.

He was even making timely saves to keep the Kings off the scoreboard early in the game.

But then something clicked with the Kings, and their offence came alive, and it was too much for the Vito’s defence, leaving White at the hungry Kings players expense.

In the end what looked like a loss for the Kings based on the first half of the game, turned into an 8-6 triumphant at the East Hants Sportsplex in Ice Pad B.

Jackson Orchard is excited after scoring his goal. (Healey photo)

The Vito’s led 2-0 after a penalty-filled first for the Kings and 4-0 by the 8:12 mark of the second, before the Sackville/East Hants club got their first goal.

After Saint John’s Patrick Brown’s goal made it 5-1, the Kings reeled off six unanswered goals through the second and late into the third period to tie it then take the lead 7-5.

Vito’s goalie Ben White tries to look around Kings player Marco Langille in front of him. (Healey photo)

Leading the offensive attack for the Kings were Jordan Jackman with a hat-trick and an assist.

Single goals that found the back of the net came off the stick of Marco Langille; Jackson Orchard of Lantz; Josh LeBlanc; Ben Fraser; and Braden Martin.

Assists went to Casey Opas of Enfield with three; Langille and Joel Verge of Beaver Bank with two each.

Orchard; Jackman; and Jace Maclean all contributed single helpers.

The puck is grabbed by a Kings player. (Healey photo)

For the Vito’s Hayden Kuling led the way with two goals and an assist, while Patrick Brown had two tallies.

Logan Hubbard contributed two assists.

White stopped 48 of the 56 shots he saw in the Saint John net.

Meanwhile, Joe Saunders surrendered six goals on 27 shots in the Kings net.

The Kings are back in N.S. U16AAA Hockey action on Nov. 2 against the Wildcats in Kings County. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.

They host the Jets on Nov. 3 at Newport Arena in a 1:30 pm game.

Jace MacLean carries the puck up the ice. (Healey photo)