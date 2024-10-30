Knights of Columbus collects lots of food, cash for Caring & Sharing

ENFIELD: The community keeps on giving for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

As the festive season approaches, community groups are holding and organizing food drives for food abnks like Caring & Sharing.

One such food drive was held last weekend in Enfield by members of the Knights of Columbus.

People could simply pull off into the parking lot at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and give the volunteer KOC members who were there their food donation and then be on their way.

When all was said and done, the Knights of Columbus had collected six carts full of food and almost $500 in cash for the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.