Advance voter turnout in East Hants hitting high numbers

ELMSDALE: Voters in the four districts that are having elections in the Municipality of East Hants are turning out in droves.

Unlike other areas where voting for advance online/telephone and in person is below 20 percent and some distircts near just 10 per cent of eligible voters, in East Hants its a different story.

As of Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., almost 24 per cent of eligible voters have cast their vote.

That’s more than halfway past the 41.6 per cent of voter turnout in the municipality for the 202 election.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is how the four districts that will be having elections breaks down (as provided and posted by the Municipality on Oct. 16):

District 3 (Nine Mile River-Belnan): 18.2%

District 5 (Maitland-Noel Shore): 33.2%

District 10 (Enfield-Grand Lake): 18.6%

District 11 (Rawdon-Kennetcook): 23.8%

If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time.

Online & phone voting will remain open 24/7 until 7pm on October 19.

Get started with voting today at easthants.ca/election