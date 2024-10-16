BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: The number of people who have voted in advance either online, via telephone or in person in the HRM Municipal Election is low, and District 1 and District 15 are the lowest with voter turnout.

According to info posted on the HRM municipal election website, 12.3 per cent of eligible voters have cast their ballots in Sackville-Beaver Bank (HRM District 15).

Billy Gillis and incumbent Paul Russell are the candidates in this district.

As per the municipal election website, 13.1 per cent of eligible voters have cast their ballots in Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley.

Incumbent Cathy Deagle Gammon is facing challenges from Angela Dennison and Chris Balcom.

These stats are as of Oct 15 at 9 a.m. online/telephone and advance in person.

The last day for advance online and telephone voting is Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; election day is set for Oct. 19 with in person (paper ballot) voting taking place in all 16 districts from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The data for each district as of Oct. 15 is posted below (District 1 and 15 removed as they are above).