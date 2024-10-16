JAMES RIVER: Consistency.

That’s what Gage Gilby showed in his first season on the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour leading him to picking up the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year award on the tour.

Enfield’s Gilby wheeled the no. 25G CKG Elevator-sponsored hot rod to a third-place finish in the overall point standings among the 47 drivers that took the green flag for the tour during its 10-race season over a 22-week span.

At the end of the year, Gilby knew coming in to the season finale Scotia Diesel 155, rain-delayed twice, at Riverside International Speedway he had the rookie award locked up, but that didn’t cross the teams mind as they said they had a job to do.

And that they did in the finale. In practice times, Gilby was second fastest to eventual champion Jarrett Butcher.

During his heat, the second of two heats that took place for the 14-car field, Gilby finished fifth.

That set him up for a starting spot of seventh in the main feature.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie who had the pole, Chris Hughes in the no. 32, Ryan VanOirschot, Mike Rodgers, and Russell Smith Jr. in the no. 88 all started ahead of Gilby.

Winner of the race in his final start on the tour, Greg Proude, started outside of Gilby in eighth at the green flag.

Gilby had a good safe race outside of a moment where a piece of debris got caught under his car after race control had called for a caution for it being on the track.

He went side to side and spun out but narrowly missed the turn one wall on the pit side, but it got the debris off his car and so he got his position back in the lineup.

Gilby made that worth it and worked his way to his eighth-place finish behind fellow rookie Sam Rogers, who capped off a very rough year with a good top 10 finish and Lucas Oil rookie of the race award.

Tim Terry interviews Gage Gilby in Riverside victory lane. (Healey photo)

Gilby spoke to The Laker News in victory lane after receiving his award on stage. He also spoke separately to Tim Terry, the voice of the Pro Stock Tour, to the large crowd on hand for Thanksgiving Sunday afternoon of racing at Riverside.

“It’s a big deal,” said Gilby. “For us to come into our first year here and win rookie of the year against Sam Rogers, it’s a big accomplishment,” said Gilby.

Gilby had finishes of seventh t Speedway 660 in the season opener on May 25; fifth at the Kenny U-Pull 150 at Scotia Speedworld on June 2; third place at the Nova Truck Centres 150 at Scotia Speedworld on June 22; fifth place at the RJ Poirier 150 at Riverside on June 29; 17th in a 30-car field at the IWK 250 at Riverside on July 20.

He also had a second-place finish behind Robbie MacEwen at Oyster Bed Raceway on July 27; fifth place at the SumemrClash250 at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 7; seventh at the Tirecraft 200 at Scotia Speedworld on Sept. 21; eighth place at the rain-postponed Mr. Lube + Tire 150 at Petty Raceway; and then another eighth at Riverside in the season finale Scotia Diesel 155.

He said the season result gives the team plenty of positives.

“We’ve learned a lot, and we’ll take that into next season with it,” said Gilby.

Gilby said the year had plenty of ups and downs which was to be expected for the first season on the tour, filled with veteran racers from across the Maritimes.

“I thought there was going to be no way we got any top five finishes this year,” he said. “Our team exceeded expectations.

“We definitely learned a tonne. I’m super proud of our team. I’m excited to come back next year and see what we can do.”

In Victory Lane, Gilby was showered by his team with champagne. He was asked how that felt.

“It was cold, really cold,” he said with a smile. “Cold day and liquid don’t mix. I’m ready to get out of this drivers suit.”

Gilby made sure to thank his list of sponsors, and the Uncles Pit crew along with spotter Josh Langille and the Langille Racing team for assistance all year long.

The sponsors on the 25G that make racing possible included: E-Commerce by Canucks Inc. Solutions; Start to Finish Logistics Inc.; Ryson Construction; Supplement King; CKG Elevator; Castone Construction; UCEL; and Global Tardif.