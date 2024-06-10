Cole Harbour man charged with murder

COLE HARBOUR: A 76-year-old Cole Harbour man is facing charges of murder after calling police himself on June 9.

Police say that at 4;16 p.m., a man called RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment to report he had murdered a woman inside the home.

“With the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment officers responded to a home on Agincourt Crescent in Cole Harbour,” said Const. Mitch Thompson.

Officers surrounded the residence.

After several attempts to have the man exit the home, officers safely arrested a 76-year-old man.

A 74-year-old woman was found deceased inside.

Edmund Joseph Organ, 76, has been charged with Murder.

He is currently in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 10.

The investigation is on-going, and is led by the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

It is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

File # 24-77149