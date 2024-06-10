ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) is proud to announce the official kick-off event for a meaningful project by local artist Quentin Syliboy.

Funded through the Canada Council for the Arts, Syliboy will embark on creating a series of murals depicting Mi’kmaw stories to be prominently displayed within the Municipality of East Hants.

The kickoff will take place on June 11 at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre and is open to the public. Media and guests will also be there in attendance.

“This project is deeply important to me, both culturally and personally. Knowing that Indigenous art will be displayed in areas of high visibility for years to come, representing and educating both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike, fills my heart with awe,” said Syliboy.

“Reconciliation is more than just a buzzword – it requires action, representation and education. These pieces will represent hope for a brighter future, one where communities are working together to grow and move forward.

“I’m truly honoured the Municipality of East Hants was eager to partner with me and work towards that future.”

Elder Bernie Syliboy will commence the event with an opening prayer and ceremonial smudging.

Following the welcoming remarks and opening prayer, attendees will have the chance to engage with Quentin Syliboy as he works in real-time on one of the pieces in the collection.

Syliboy has been granted $25,000 in funding through the Canada Council for the Arts.

The project falls under the category of “Creating, Knowing and Sharing: The Arts and Cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis People”.

Syliboy will create and donate four art murals to the Municipality.

The murals will depict Mi’kmaq stories and will be displayed in public locations as determined by the Municipality.

The Laker News will be there and be providing a video story, sponsored by the Cup of Soul Cafe. So watch for it.

Warden Eleanor Roulston commented on the mural launch.

“We are very grateful to collaborate with Quentin on such a significant and important project for our community,” said Roulston.

“These murals will not only beautify our spaces but serve as educational tools to promote understanding and appreciation for indigenous art and culture.”

The purpose of the project is to educate the public on indigenous art and culture through hand-painted murals, accompanied by written explanations of each piece’s story.